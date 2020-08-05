https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/breaking-ohio-gov-mike-dewine-tests-positive-coronavirus-prior-visit?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, hours ahead of President Trump’s scheduled arrival to the battleground state. DeWine, a Republican, was tested as part of the protocol required to greet the president.

The governor’s office said DeWine has no symptoms and will be returning to the state capital Columbus, where he and his wife, who is also exhibiting no symptoms of the illness, will undergo additional testing.

The governor says he will quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next two weeks.

The state’s lieutenant governor also submitted to a virus test Thursday, which came back negative.

