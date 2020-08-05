https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/outrageous-husband-nasty-democrat-rep-debbie-mucarsel-powell-accused-ag-barr-murder-paid-700000-ukranian-oligarch/

Of course nearly everything the Democrats do is corrupt, so it comes as no surprise that the husband of one of the loudest and most disgusting House members, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, was paid over $700,000 by a Ukrainian Oligarch.

This same oligarch is at the center of the FBI’s raids yesterday in Cleveland and Miami.

One of the nastiest House Representative’s in last week’s disgusting lambasting of Attorney General Bill Barr was Florida’s Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. This representative basically accused President Trump and AG Barr of murder.

[embedded content]

Ms. Mucarsel-Powell talked over the AG and never allowed him time to respond to any of her questions or slanderous claims that she made. She basically copied what the other Democrats on the committee did as well.

The Democrats are angry that Barr has a criminal investigation in place, led by US Attorney John Durham, related to the actions surrounding the fraudulent Russia collusion investigation instigated by President Obama and his gangs in his justice and Intel communities. This same gangs then attempted to remove President Trump from office knowing that their entire case was a fraud.

There may be a reason the mean-spirited, obnoxious and disrespectful Rep. Mucarsei-Powell, labeled President Trump and AG Barr as murderers. The Ecuadorian-born Florida Congresswoman wanted to know if AG Barr was going to release the results of John Durham’s investigation. This may be because Ms. Mucarsei-Powell is right in the middle of the investigation.

It turns out that Ms. Mucarsei-Powell’s husband has connections with a Russian oligarch. In December the Federalist reported:

Robert Powell, the husband of Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., reportedly took $700,000 from a Ukrainian oligarch named Igor Kolomoisky. Mucarsel-Powell sits on the House Judiciary Committee, the committee that drafted two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his alleged abuse of power with regards to Ukraine. In 2018, the Daily Beast reported that a number of businesses linked to Kolomoisky hired Powell as an attorney. One of those firms paid Powell at least $700,000 over two years, according to public records. The Miami Herald reported Powell was working for companies tied to Kolomoisky for 10 years. Powell made most of his money in the two years leading up to his wife’s election in 2018. Kolomoisky has been accused of contract killings and embezzlement in the past. Yet, in 2018 when Mucarsel-Powell was running for her seat, she did not see her husband’s work as relevant to her campaign.

We reported this morning that Cleveland.com reported yesterday:

FBI and IRS agents Tuesday seized boxloads of evidence that could determine whether the Ukrainian oligarch, Igor Kolomoisky, laundered millions of dollars through Cleveland real estate. A long-running investigation into Kolomoisky went public for the first time when agents searched the offices of Optima Management Group in One Cleveland Center at East 9th Street and St. Clair Avenue. Agents in Miami also searched a business there involving the company.

No wonder Ecuadorian-born Rep. Mucarsei-Powell doesn’t like AG Barr. He is getting too close to uncovering her connections to corruption in the Ukraine.

[embedded content]