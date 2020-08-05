https://justthenews.com/world/pompeo-no-country-should-vote-cuba-united-nations-human-rights-council?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says it is “outrageous” that the United Nations Human Rights Council would offer a seat to Cuba, urging other nations to reject efforts to place Havana on the panel.

“No country should vote Cuba onto the council,” Pompeo declared in a tweet Wednesday.

Cuba has previously served on the council, according to AFP.

The United States in 2018 announced that it would withdraw from the UNHRC.

“In doing so, I want to make it crystal clear that this step is not a retreat from human rights commitments. On the contrary, we take this step because our commitment does not allow us to remain a part of a hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights,” then-U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said.

