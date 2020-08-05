https://www.tommynewberry.com/pray-4-usa-2020/
- Pray for USA Daily
- Invite 4 Others to Join You
- Agree to Pray At Same Time
“For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.”
MATTHEW 18:20
LET US PRAY TOGETHER AS ONE
Election years are always important, and 2020 is no exception.This November will likely become a signiﬁcant deﬁning moment, even a turning point for our nation.
If ever there were a need for pervasive and consistent prayer, this is it.
Will you consider joining us in devoted prayer for our nation?
HERE’S HOW IT WORKS:
Pray for USA Daily
Allocate 4 min/day from now until election day.
Invite 4 Others to Join You
Connect virtually or in-person.
Agree to Pray at Same Time
Pray independently or with your prayer partners.
COUNTDOWN TO THE ELECTION:
IDEAS FOR PRAYER:
God’s perfect will to
be expressed
Wisdom and discernment to be exercised by each voter
Truth to be revealed and made clear and obvious
Grace would be demonstrated and abundant
Health and well-being for
all citizens
Special blessing and favor for our children
Evil or deception would
be exposed
Peace and hope for each individual soul
Holy Spirit directs
our steps
Gratitude for our individual freedoms
LET US UNITE IN PRAYER…
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
2 CHRONICLES 7:14
