President Donald Trump distanced himself from helping to coordinate the presidential campaign for Kanye West after reports surfaced that the rapper has received help from Republican operatives.

A reporter asked whether Trump thought West was receiving help for his campaign from Republican strategists. “No, I have nothing to do with him getting on the ballot. We’ll have to see what happens. We’ll see if he gets on the ballot, but I’m not involved,” Trump told reporters.

Multiple GOP operatives have been linked to West’s attempt to get his name on the ballot. Gregg Keller, former executive director of the American Conservative Union, is one of the contacts listed on West’s campaign in Arkansas. Chuck Wilton, a Vermont convention delegate for the president, is also connected to his campaign.

After separating himself from the rapper’s campaign, Trump said he did get along with West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

“I like him. He’s always been very nice to me,” Trump said. “I get along with him very well. I like him. I like his wife.”

Trump also commented that Kardashian West made him aware of the plight of black Americans who’ve been imprisoned for non-violent crimes. Trump pointed to Alice Johnson, an older Black woman who received a life sentence in prison for drug trafficking. In 2018, Trump eventually commuted Johnson’s sentence after Kardashian West brought her case to his attention.

