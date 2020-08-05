https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/president-trump-weighs-executive-order-imposing-stimulus

President Trump is considering an executive order that would unilaterally impose a stimulus plan and include a suspension of the payroll tax, an extension of federal unemployment benefits, an eviction moratorium and another round of individual stimulus checks.

The constitutionality of such a move in unclear. And some people tell FOX Business Trump may be using this as a negotiating tactic to bring Democrats to the table and hammer out a compromise. Either way, Trump is floating this idea with key advisers.

