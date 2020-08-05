https://www.dailywire.com/news/protestors-call-for-israel-pm-netanyahus-resignation-amid-coronavirus-blowback-corruption-claims

Protests broke out Saturday in the heart of Jerusalem with demonstrators expressing disapproval of Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu’s handling of the coronavirus and alleged illegal behavior, an escalation of discontent that has some Israelis calling for Netanyahu to step down.

Demonstrations have now become a weekly occurrence for angry critics of Netanyahu’s administration, who have been gathering at Netanyahu’s residence along Balfour Street in Jerusalem, with media estimates as high as 13,000 people joining the demonstrations.

The strong opposition to the administration comes partly in response to the strict COVID-19 regulations imposed across the country, which has seen the dramatic rise in the unemployment rate — 3.9% to 21% since the pandemic began.

“While Israel has pledged billions of dollars worth of aid, it hasn’t all been doled out to those in need, and a plan to give a stipend to all Israelis, even the wealthy, has been panned by the country’s leading economists,” AP reported in July when the protests first gained traction. “The first and second round of restrictions has battered the economy and sent unemployment skyrocketing.”

Local restaurant owners, one group that has been especially vocal about the impact of Israel’s regulatory burden, began handing out food supplies to hungry protestors on the streets. One restaurant owner told an Israeli news outlet that they are now in a “battered industry” and providing food to people “emphasize[s] the importance of maintaining solidarity and being empathetic to others even in hard times like this, just as [they] would expect to be treated by the government.”

Israel is now witnessing another rise in cases with approximately 1,975 cases per day. But the country has only experienced 430 deaths out of nearly 50,000 COVID-19 cases.

Others have taken to the streets to fight against the alleged bribery and fraud claims directed at the prime minister. The corruption accusations were brought to an initial trial in May but a verdict will not be reached until 2021 for the 5-term leader. Netanyahu maintains his innocence and says the claims against him were drummed up by the ill-intended media.

Demonstrators — declaring messages like “crime minister,” “we were never a democracy,” and “dictator go home” — have frequented the streets of the capital city.

Despite hopes for a peaceful evening, contentious interactions with the police broke out Saturday night. Law enforcement used water cannons to deter protestors and, according to the Jerusalem Post, made 12 arrests. The incident follows other reported rounds of arrests in previous weeks.

Throughout the past month, observers have posted live footage of the mass turnout and often violent clashes with the police.

The Black Flag Movement, one of the largest groups represented at the protests that is committed to Netanyahu’s removal, claims Israel’s leader is “destroying the dreams that the country was built on” because of his preoccupation with the trial. According to the Jerusalem Post on Sunday, the Black Flag Movement said they will not back down until Netanyahu leaves office.

Based upon the rising trajectory of protests from the past month, tension does not appear to be dissipating anytime soon.

