http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9vbyxPLwCtA/

Up-and-coming rapper FBG Duck was shot and killed in a broad daylight drive-by shooting Tuesday, gunned down in Chicago’s ritzy Gold Coast neighborhood.

The shooting occurred in one of Chicago’s shopping districts near the Mag Mile, an area that was once thought off-limits to gang violence. The Chicago Police Department said two cars pulled up and shooters opened fire as the rapper was walking on a sidewalk. FBG Duck and his two companions were struck but only Duck was killed.

The CPD reported that four gunmen fled the scene in a black Ford Taurus and a silver Chrysler 300M. Police also believe that the shooting was gang-related. The rapper, whose real name is Carlton D. Weekly, was allegedly affiliated with the Tooka Gang, a faction of the Gangster Disciples.

Watch below:

Wait a mf started clapping when he said he was dead 🏽‍♂️ — Quatro 4 (@PardoQuatro) August 5, 2020

Weekly has been mired in violence for most of his life. He was shot in the shoulder last year, and his brother was gunned down in 2017.

The Windy City has descended into chaos this year with dozens shot and many killed each and every weekend. Even among Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s political attempt to blame guns, the city has suffered a 139 percent increase in murder in July over July from 2019. Lightfoot has attempted to blame what she claims are loose gun laws in neighboring states for the flood of guns in the Windy City. However, the facts do not back her political proclamations.

Breitbart News recently reported statistics from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives that show the majority of guns recovered and traced in Illinois in 2018 were purchased in Illinois.

Indeed, more of these guns were bought in Illinois than were traced back to Indiana, Missouri, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Texas, Ohio, Georgia, Iowa, Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, and Michigan combined.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

