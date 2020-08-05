https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f2b2be04dec887547a26ba7
A shopping centre in Hamilton, New Zealand, has been evacuated after an explosion was heard and suspected homemade bombs were found at the scene….
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows defended President Donald Trump’s plan to re-open schools for the fall because “the flu is more dangerous based on real…
Scott Miller, 43, was rushed to intensive care at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and was placed in an induced coma, unaware his mother Norma, 76, was dying upstairs….
Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes traded flat at the start of the overnight session Wednesday evening….
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos this week sold more than $3.1 billion worth of shares in his company, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission….