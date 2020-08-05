https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-rodney-davis-tests-positive-coronavirus-warned-colleagues-about-safety?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Illinois GOP Rep. Rodney Davis has tested positive for the novel coronavirus just days after delivering a presentation on office safety during the pandemic to his colleagues.

Davis, the ranking member on the House’s Administration Committee, posted a letter Wednesday on his official website announcing his diagnosis, which came after one of his daily temperature checks yielded a higher-than-usual result for the congressman.

Davis says his wife and staff have tested negative and aside from a slight fever he has no symptoms and feels fine. The congressman’s attitude toward coronavirus-era work protocols has notably differed from some of his Republican colleagues. He has consistently worn a mask around the Capitol complex and adhered to social distancing rules, when possible.

Davis’s wife is a nurse and cancer survivor, which puts her in a high-risk category for the illness. According to his statement, Davis’ office has “always followed and will continue to follow CDC guidelines.” He is now postponing public events until he receives a negative test.

Last week, Davis spoke to his caucus about coronavirus safety measures on Capitol Hill.

“Don’t be stupid and become the news story of the day,” he told fellow Republicans, after Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) tested positive for the virus last week, following weeks of not occasionally not wear a mask at work.

Recently, there have been reports out of the Capitol that congressional staffers on both sides of the aisle are consistently being instructed to prioritize work over coronavirus safety measures. Some aides have spoken out about being mocked for wearing a mask at work, others report being put in crowded offices against the recommendation of the attending physician.

At present, members of Congress are not submitted to widespread testing at work.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

