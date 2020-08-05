https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/05/sally-yates-confirms-james-comey-went-rogue-in-setting-up-interview-of-michael-flynn/

During questioning from Sen. Lindsey Graham at today’s hearing on Michael Flynn and the Russia Investigations, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates said that former FBI Director James Comey went “rogue” when setting up an interview of Flynn without her knowledge:

But she also said she had concerns over Flynn’s conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak:

The investigation into Flynn was “legitimate,” she told the committee:

Watch:

But she also said she, “I would never have signed [the Carter Page warrant] that I knew contained errors and omissions”:

And she testified that Obama and Biden “did not attempt to influence the FBI investigation of Flynn during a January 2017 Oval Office meeting with top national security officials”:

It was about national security, not politics:

So, something for everyone here:

More from Jonathan Turley:

