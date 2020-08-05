https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/sally-yates-testifies-comey-went-rogue-decision-ambush-general-flynn-january-2017-video/

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates threw fired FBI Director James Comey under the bus on Wednesday in her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Senate Judiciary Committee chaired by Lindsey Graham (SC) held a hearing on Wednesday on oversight of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

Sally Yates testified that she never authorized a counter-intelligence investigation of General Mike Flynn and agreed that Comey had gone “rogue.”

Comey sent FBI CI chief Peter Strzok and Special Agent Joe Pientka to the White House on January 24, 2017 to ambush General Flynn without his lawyers present.

Comey even bragged about this publicly.

Yates made the comments about Comey as she was being questioned by Senator Lindsey Graham.

“I was upset that Director Comey didn’t coordinate that with us and acted unilaterally,” Yates said.

“Did Comey go rogue?” Graham questioned.

“You could use that term, yes,” Yates said.

WATCH:

Yates later clarified her ‘Comey rogue’ statement and told Republican Senator Thom Tillis that Comey’s decision to interview Flynn without coordinating with the DOJ could be considered “rogue.”

