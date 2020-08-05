https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/05/schools-should-be-open-highlights-from-president-trumps-interview-on-fox-friends-this-morning/
Highlights from President Trump’s interview on “Fox & Friends” this morning. . .
On Nevada’s push to go to universal mail-in voting, the president warned that the post office would never be “equipped to handle it”:
President @realDonaldTrump on the vast difference between absentee ballots and universal mail-in voting pic.twitter.com/mdVugSEL8B
He wants the debates earlier in the calendar and he’s not happy with the “Clinton-Obama type commission” that sets the debates:
President @realDonaldTrump on the 2020 Presidential Debates pic.twitter.com/dE7DnXB97V
“We are not defunding the police”:
President @realDonaldTrump on LAW & ORDER across the country: “We are not defunding the police” pic.twitter.com/te2NsA8AeU
“Joe is being taken so far left,” “that’s further left than Bernie”:
President @realDonaldTrump: “Joe Biden is whatever they tell him to be” pic.twitter.com/dovJtf60Cv
The president also said, again, “that schools should be open” but some teachers who are high risk should stay home:
President @realDonaldTrump: “My view is that schools should be open” pic.twitter.com/CqiL9SKRgt
And he talked about blood plasma as a coronavirus therapeutic:
President @realDonaldTrump on blood plasma: “It is a fantastic part of the puzzle” to fight the coronavirus
If you have recovered from coronavirus then DONATE plasma! pic.twitter.com/k53BagLZGC
On manufacturing:
President @realDonaldTrump: “We are becoming a great manufacturer again” pic.twitter.com/Pa3NQUZT8P
On the new wave of athlete kneelers:
President @realDonaldTrump on kneeling during the National Anthem: “I think it’s disgraceful” pic.twitter.com/1Ac0l84EgR
And, finally, on Black Lives Matter which he called a Marxist organization:
President @realDonaldTrump on Black Lives Matter: “Nobody has done better for our Black community than me” pic.twitter.com/WCH6MgMhsj
