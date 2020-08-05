https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindsey-graham-sally-yates-crossfire-hurricane-senate/2020/08/05/id/980776

Obama administration officials are suddenly and conspicuously quick to distance themselves now from former FBI Director James Comey, according to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Wednesday.

“Jim Comey has become radioactive: People are running away from him like he’s got the plague,” Graham told Fox News’ “Hannity” hours after his committee grilled former acting Attorney General Sally Yates on the origins of the Trump campaign surveillance and the investigation into Gen. Michael Flynn.

“Sally Yates threw him under the bus, that he went rogue to set up Gen. Flynn, as you say, to manufacture a crime,” Graham added to host Sean Hannity. “So what’s the takeaway here? That Comey sat on top of one of the most corrupt investigations, Crossfire Hurricane, in the history of the FBI, and the rats are jumping ship.

“Bad day for Jim Comey.”

Graham said the Senate Judiciary Committee plans to invite Comey to testify in September.

“[Former Deputy Attorney General Rod] Rosenstein and Yates are running away from Crossfire Hurricane,” Graham said. “She threw Comey under the bus, so [Comey] there will become a time to sell your book.

“Jim Comey, you can come to the Judiciary Committee and sell your next book, because you’ve got a date with the truth, my friend.”

“All I can tell you is a Jim Comey is about as radioactive as you can get – if you don’t believe me, ask Sally Yates,” Graham concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

