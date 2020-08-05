https://hannity.com/media-room/shocker-new-study-shows-journalists-in-washington-dc-are-isolated-from-the-broader-public/

A new survey from the University of Illinois analyzing the Twitter habits of journalists in Washington, DC shows the reporters are increasingly isolated in “microbubbles” and only interact with those in similar circles.

From the University of Illinois:

Journalists in Washington, D.C., have long been accused of living in a “Beltway bubble,” isolated from the broader public, talking too much to each other. Their interactions on Twitter, however, show them congregating in even smaller “microbubbles,” says a recent study. The journalists within each communicate more among themselves than with journalists outside the group. That means Beltway journalism “may be even more insular than previously thought,” say study authors Nikki Usher and Yee Man Margaret Ng, “raising additional concerns about vulnerability to groupthink and blind spots.” Their “elite/legacy” cluster was the largest, including about 30% of the journalists covered in the study, with The Washington Post, NBC News, NPR and The New York Times among the major newsrooms represented. A congressional journalism cluster included another 20%. The other clusters centered around CNN, television producers, local political news, regulatory journalists, foreign affairs, long-form/enterprise reporting and social issues.

A new study of Twitter use by D.C.-based journalists shows they’re “isolated from the broader public, talking too much to each other” https://t.co/GOkvMGjuBu pic.twitter.com/HjNIUflowh — Nieman Lab (@NiemanLab) August 5, 2020

Read the full report here.

ACOSTA ABROAD: Trump Warns Jim Acosta to ‘Be Respectful’ During Kim Summit posted by Hannity Staff – 6.12.18 President Trump told CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta to “be nice” and “be respectful” during Tuesday’s press conference in Singapore; warning the journalist after he yelled questions at Trump and Kim Jong Un earlier in the day. The President was taking questions from reporters after his high-stakes meetings with the North Korean leader when he called-on Acosta, who promised to be “respectful” before asking the Commander-in-Chief the status of the negotiations. President Trump: “I do” trust Kim Jong Un, he tells CNN’s @Acosta https://t.co/hkIsOj59bB pic.twitter.com/ipnc47XAQf — CNN (@CNN) June 12, 2018 Acosta’s demeanor was a stark contrast to his behavior earlier in the day, when he hurled questions at the North Korean leader, including, “Are you going to give up your nuclear weapons?” Trump tells me he has an “excellent relationship” with Kim Jong Un at #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/pDig6tqHDj — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 12, 2018 ACOSTA DENIED: CNN’s Jim Acosta BOOTED from Trump Briefing After SCREAMING Questions posted by Hannity Staff – 7.31.18 CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta was singled-out during the President’s joint press briefing this week, with officials demanding the anti-Trump journalist “get out” after he repeatedly screamed questions at the Commander-in-Chief. The President was speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte when the briefing came to its scheduled conclusion. Acosta refused to leave the room, hurling questions at the world leaders until he was forced to leave. White House aide shouts at Jim @Acosta: “Move, Jim! Let’s go! Keep going Jim. Let’s go. We’re leaving. Come on Jim. Go. We’re done.”pic.twitter.com/PZQX92VbON — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 30, 2018 “Move, Jim! Let’s go! Keep going Jim. Let’s go. We’re leaving. Come on Jim. Go. We’re done,” yelled one White House official. Watch Acosta get “the boot” above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

