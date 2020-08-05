https://thepostmillennial.com/joshua-4-congress-loses-to-a-dead-man

A socialist congressional candidate running on the Essential Workers Party platform in Washington State lost to a guy who died in April. That candidate was running on the Congress Sucks Party platform.

I voted for myself, so that’s at least 1. — Joshua 4 Congress (@Joshua4Congress) August 4, 2020

The results show that for Washington’s 10th congressional district, Joshua Collins came in fifteenth out of 20 candidates, taking 0.9 percent of the vote. This was less than the one percent earned by Richard Boyce, who died on April 20.

Collins received 969 votes, while Boyce received 1,075. The winner of the primary, Marilyn Strickland, won with 21.4 percent of the vote, or 22,105 total ballots cast in her favour.

Boyce, who ran on a platform most Americans could get behind on the Congress Sucks Party ticket, was primarily interested in curtailing unconstitutional government actions. He is reported to have said “I’m not ‘woke.’ I understand postmodernism, critical theory and their tear down culture.” May he rest in peace.

Boyce said that “the only rights in America are the rights found in the Constitution.” He had pledged to donate $10,000 of his salary to charity per month.

Collins, on the other hand, raised over $200,000 for his congressional bid before he had filed the paperwork to run. Then he deleted his social media accounts. When he came back, he had revamped his image.

Collins ran on the platforms of federal rent control, the green new deal, and anti-racism. If elected, he would have advocated to abolish the CIA, end the president’s ability to authorize military force, and dismantle imperialism. Ending the IMF, World Bank, National Security Agency, and the Department of Homeland Security. And while he is in favour of ending armed conflicts globally, he would have increased pay for military personnel.

However, much of his platform is a wish list for social justice special interests. And as with his position to end wars but increase military pay, many of them are contradictory.

In his current Twitter bio, Collins notes that he received endorsements from Rose Caucus, non-profit socialist organization, the Socialist Alternative, of which Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant is a member, Washington Youth for Climate Justice, who say they are “fighting for an anti-capitalist eco-revolution,” the Youth Climate Action Team, the Green Party of South Puget Sound, the Washington Progressive Party, and Our Revolution, which notes that “campaigns end” but “revolutions endure.” They sure do.

