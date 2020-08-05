https://www.dailywire.com/news/susan-rice-on-her-trump-supporting-son-i-love-him-dearly-and-he-loves-me

President Obama’s former UN Ambassador Susan Rice has a politically diverse household, including a Trump-supporting son who led the Stanford College Republicans.

Speaking with NPR, Rice said that even though she and her son have passionate differences when it comes to politics, she still loves him “dearly” – a nice sentiment, considering that some hardcore leftists have openly split from their right-leaning family members.

“I have a 23-year-old son whom I love dearly, whose politics are very, very different from my own and from the rest of our family,” she said. “My son and I will have some robust disagreements over some matters of policy, not all. And yet, at the end of the day, you know, I love him dearly, and he loves me.”

According to Fox News, Rice’s son, John David Rice-Cameron, “was president of the Stanford College Republicans and hosted events such as ‘Make Stanford Great Again.’” In 2018, he told the outlet that he and his mother have a “great relationship.”

“My mother and I have a great relationship, and my mother believes strongly in the free and respectful exchange of ideas,” Rice-Cameron told Fox News. “We disagree on most of the standard Republican/Democrat disagreements. However, we agree that America is the greatest nation the world has ever seen, and thus, we believe that America has an important role to play as a force for liberty and justice on the world stage.”

“We support robust American engagement in Africa, and we agree that Russia poses a major threat to American interests. We agree on the importance of American allies, and in a continued American commitment to NATO,” he added.

Rice nearly echoed her son’s statement in her interview with NPR.

“We agree, for example, on the importance of the United States playing a responsible, principled leadership role in the world,” Rice said of her son. “We agree on the importance of having strong alliances. We agree we have to be clear-eyed and strong in dealing with adversaries like Russia and the threat that China may pose. We disagree on things like choice. I’m pro-choice. He’s pro-life. That’s the kind of difference that we ought to be able to respect.”

Though Rice has much love for her Trump-supporting son, she has little love for Trump-supporting senators. In June, she told MSNBC that such senators belong in the “trash heap of history.”

The former UN Ambassador has become a topic of conversation in recent weeks after presidential candidate Joe Biden reportedly placed her on his shortlist of potential running mates. According to various reports, the list has narrowed down to both her and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“Confidants of Joe Biden believe his choices for vice president have narrowed to Sen. Kamala Harris and Susan Rice — and would be surprised if he picks anyone else,” reported Axios on Wednesday.

“Rice is getting a big bounce from Obama people who claim her presence on the ticket would guarantee the enthusiastic presence of both Barack and Michelle Obama on the campaign trail,” the report added.

