https://redstate.com/beccalower/2020/08/05/ted-cruz-calls-b-s-on-oprahs-white-privilege-comments-racist/
About The Author
Related Posts
Another Look at Impeachment, After the Mueller Report
April 26, 2019
Assange Charges Could Unsettle Left, Right and Trump
April 11, 2019
REPORT: Cincinnati Bengals Have No Interest In Trading The 1st Pick In The NFL Draft
January 20, 2020
Cardi B Says She Wants ‘To Be A Politician’ And ‘Part Of Congress’
January 13, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy