If you’re wondering about the explosion that rocked Beirut yesterday, you may want to check out the Times of Israel staff report “Mystery swirls around what caused ammonium nitrate to explode in Beirut.” The Times of Israel report is the best I have seen so far.

The Times of Israel site has more in the Gambrell/Federman AP story “Expert says ‘cheap pyrotechnics’ likely lit up ammonium nitrate in Beirut.” The latter story includes the video below.

This AP story provides a conventional account reckoning with the damage. Coincidentally, Jonathan Schanzer and Mark Dubowitz offered a big-picture analysis of the scene in the column “Lebanon Is Collapsing and Urgent Reform Is Desperately Needed,” also worth your time.

