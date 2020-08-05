https://www.westernjournal.com/left-cries-separation-church-state-no-idea-means/
When it comes to the U.S. Constitution and the words of the Founding Fathers, leftists possess an almost impressive capacity for selective understanding. From the Second Amendment to the purposes and standards of impeachment, the American left can read just about anything into, or out of, the broader American founding and framework to fit its…
The post The Left Cries for ‘Separation of Church and State,’ but It Has No Idea What That Means appeared first on The Western Journal.