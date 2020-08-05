https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/05/this-cant-be-earth-shattering-new-study-suggests-that-dc-journos-have-a-serious-insularity-problem/

Well, all we can say about this is “WHOA”:

A new study of Twitter use by D.C.-based journalists shows they’re “isolated from the broader public, talking too much to each other” https://t.co/GOkvMGjuBu pic.twitter.com/HjNIUflowh — Nieman Lab (@NiemanLab) August 5, 2020

WHOA, you guys:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Journalists in Washington, D.C., have long been accused of living in a “Beltway bubble,” isolated from the broader public, talking too much to each other. Their interactions on Twitter, however, show them congregating in even smaller “microbubbles,” says a recent study. The journalists within each communicate more among themselves than with journalists outside the group. That means Beltway journalism “may be even more insular than previously thought,” say study authors Nikki Usher and Yee Man Margaret Ng, “raising additional concerns about vulnerability to groupthink and blind spots.”

We’re not sure what to make of this. Except WHOA.

this can’t be… — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 5, 2020

well, I for one am SHOCKED🙄 https://t.co/rmMn9osXh7 — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) August 5, 2020

Just unbelievable.

in other news, water is wet. https://t.co/9XN8b4oDwm — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) August 5, 2020

People are only realizing this now? https://t.co/ZSXnBLD0Ov — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) August 5, 2020

I could have told you that gem for free — Chief’s Wife (@sharondigi) August 5, 2020

This case study in obvious obviousness should win a Pulitzer. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) August 5, 2020

Hey, why not? They’re giving those things away like candy.

I really hope we didn’t pay a ton of money for this study. https://t.co/xqzPSEGtqa — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 5, 2020

Same.

So just like they were before social media? https://t.co/cdOpD6KGPn — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 5, 2020

Right? Twitter has basically exacerbated a problem that’s existed for some time now. Can’t wait to see how much worse it gets!

We’ll leave you with this take on CNN from Usher:

“CNN is telling a story about what is happening with CNN, and that is worrisome. Maybe that’s an organizational branding strategy, but I think it potentially has deleterious effects for public discourse,” she said.

Huh.

