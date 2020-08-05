https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/05/three-shot-on-one-of-chicagos-most-high-end-commercial-streets/

A shooting on Tuesday resulted in one death and two injuries on a street in Chicago that is well-known for its high-end retail, as reported by ABC News.

The shooting occurred on Oak Street, where two assailants jumped out of two separate vehicles and began opening fire simultaneously on a crowd of people standing in front of a store, before fleeing the scene in their vehicles. A 26-year-old man was killed, while a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were injured.

Oak Street is known for its fashionable clothing stores, as well as jewelry stores and other high-class establishments, thus making it a surprising and unusual location for violence of any kind to take place.

Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea noted how unusual it was for such violence to occur in an area like Oak Street, saying that “we don’t expect this type of activity in this neighborhood. This area is well-policed, and this is something that was specifically targeted for these individuals.”

Chicago has been one of the hardest-hit cities by the nationwide spike in violence due to the race riots by Black Lives Matter and Antifa. Although the vast majority of the riots have mostly stopped, Chicago remains embroiled in constant violence that is significantly higher than past years.

There were 18 different homicides recorded on the same day, May 31st, thus marking the single deadliest day in Chicago’s history since record-keeping of homicides first began in 1961. President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr sent a surge of hundreds of federal officers to Chicago as part of Operation Legend, the federal plan to combat the rise of violence which has largely been successful in most cities. Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-Ill.), after initially objecting to the federal presence, ultimately backed down and agreed to let the federal officers remain in the city as long as they needed to.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

