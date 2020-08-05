https://www.theblaze.com/news/teens-trespass-maralago-ak47-arrest

Three teens were arrested for allegedly trespassing onto the Mar-a-Lago Club owned by President Donald Trump, and they were carrying an AK-47 according to police.

The startling incident occurred on Friday in Palm Beach, Florida.

Palm Beach Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said that the teens were seen by police in a parked silver Hyundai around midnight on Friday.

When a police officer approached the car, they quickly drove away and the officer gave chase, reported WPTV.

The teens then jumped out of the car when they saw another police car in front of them, and ran towards Mar-a-Lago according to the police account. Police surrounded the club and employed a helicopter and a police dog to search for them.

They were eventually apprehended and discovered to be only fifteen years old each.

Mar-a-Lago security found a backpack carrying a Mini Draco 7.62 caliber AK-47 with a 14-round magazine. Ogrodnick said that when the teens were asked where they got the gun, one responded that they had found it.

The teen trio were charged with armed trespassing, armed burglary, and resisting arrest without violence.

The police spokesman said it was accidental that the teens ended up at the president’s club, and that they did not know where they had run into.

He added that they were lucky the president or his family weren’t at the club, or they likely would have been shot by the Secret Service. Mar-a-Lago is closed for the summer season.

Police did not release the identities of the underaged suspects. They were held at the the Juvenile Assessment Center in West Palm Beach.

Not the first time

Mar-a-Lago has been the scene of odd bizarre trespassing incidents prior to the three teens.

In April 2019, a former brothel owner named Cindy Yang was caught trespassing on the property, reportedly while in possession of two Chinese passports and malware.

In January, a Connecticut woman named Hannah Roemhild was arrested after allegedly ramming security checkpoints near the resort as officers gave chase. Her lawyer said that she had mental health issues and had been off of her medications at the time.

Here’s a video about a previous intruder at Mar-a-Lago:

[embedded content]

Palm Beach County Sheriff describes incident at Mar-a-Lago



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

