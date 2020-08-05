https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/05/to-balance-cnns-woman-who-moved-to-mexico-to-escape-police-brutality-heres-a-mexican-woman-who-became-an-american-citizen-and-is-voting-for-trump/

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN managed to get in touch with an African-American woman who moved to Mexico to escape police brutality. “Demetria Brown is one of many African Americans leaving the US for many reasons, including racism and fear of police brutality,” CNN tweeted. Brown called the move the best decision she ever made.

It seems only fitting then that this video would cross our timeline soon after. Here’s a young woman who came to the United States while in elementary school and went through the process to become an American citizen … and she’s proudly voting for Donald Trump.

So this young woman from Mexico became a US Citizen and will vote for Trump in November 🔥 BOOM@realDonaldTrump #LatinosForTrump #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/Z71aOPRFMd — casitruth⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@casitruth) August 5, 2020

Good, I remember getting my certificate of naturalizations, 1992 baby! — Just_LA_Abe (@Just_LA_Abe) August 5, 2020

1st thing my son did when he became Us citizen, was to get registered as a Republican ! So proud of him. We are grateful and we ❤️🇺🇸#LatinosForTrump #LawAndOrder — Elois (@Elois62526939) August 5, 2020

Congratulations. Your hard work and perseverance are prime ingredients for success.

Best wishes and prayers as you continue your journey as a citizen of this great country — Dr. Sean R Logan (@DrSeanRLogan1) August 5, 2020

Love you did it the right way and proud of you as an American. Welcome aboard as we are going to win and win big. — Tony (@DeanDearinger) August 5, 2020

Welcome to helping save America!!! — Ivy Adams (@burgcats) August 5, 2020

You are a beautiful addition to our country. Bless you🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 — PRAYING MOUSE🙏🏻 (@mouse458) August 5, 2020

Hell yeah. Welcome home. — Sam Shepherd (@SamShep52955220) August 5, 2020

Big congratulations! Happy to have you! 🇺🇸🎊 — Don’t come for my Americans.. (@Adjudicate_U) August 5, 2020

Welcome to the fold young lady — mike (@mike86940255) August 5, 2020

I became a citizen in 1987 I know how you feel #MAGA @realDonaldTrump — Marek K (@RLEmarek) August 5, 2020

Welcome home. 🇺🇸 — FlaNDN (@FLpatriotNDN) August 5, 2020

👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Martin Lisota (@LisotaMartin) August 5, 2020

Congratulations on becoming an American. I am sure you are aware that you have any opportunity in front of you to pursue and effort, or lack of it, will be the only thing holding you back. Good luck. — opinionwithoutmalice (@opinionwithout1) August 5, 2020

That’s what America is made of. — Adam Fields (@AdamFields8876) August 5, 2020

Congrats ! My wife became a legal US citizen this year also and will be casting her vote for Donald Trump this year as well ! — 🇺🇲 Chris 🇺🇲 (@PAPatriotChris) August 5, 2020

I’m a legal immigrant and I became a citizen in 2018 I’ve been in the USA for 13 years and I love this country and because I also want the best for this country I’m also voting for Trump.#LatinosForTrump — Luis Vielman (@LuisCarVielman) August 5, 2020

Good for you young lady! Congratulations on your citizenship. Best of luck to you in the greatest country in the world! — Soonerman (@SoonerSteve52) August 5, 2020

We guess all the talk in the media of President Trump hating immigrants didn’t get through.

Related:

CNN offers up more proof that America sucks by spotlighting African-American woman who moved to Mexico to escape police brutality https://t.co/bRC9ttg4Jg — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 5, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

