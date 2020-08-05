https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/treason-president-trump-lashes-obama-biden-sally-yates-testifies-carter-page-fisa-warrants/

The Senate Judiciary Committee chaired by Lindsey Graham (SC) held a hearing on Wednesday on oversight of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified that she reviewed the first and second Carter Page FISA warrants “in their entirety” before signing them.

Yates said that that she would not have signed off on the surveillance of Carter Page if she knew what she knows now.

Recall, former DAG Rod Rosenstein said the same thing during his June testimony.

President Trump responded to Constitutional law scholar and Republican witness to Nadler’s impeachment panel Jonathan Turley.

“BIG NEWS! The Political Crime of the Century is unfolding. ObamaBiden illegally spied on the Trump Campaign, both before and after the election. Treason!” Trump tweeted.

Both Barack Obama and Joe Biden were involved in the plot to take down President Trump and his associates, specifically General Flynn.

2020 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden was in the January 2017 Oval Office meeting discussing General Flynn’s phone calls with Russian Ambassador Kislyak with Obama, Yates, Comey, Rice and Brennan.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden sought to unmask General Flynn on January 12, 2017 — the same day David Ignatius published his WaPo article about Flynn’s communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

A total of FOUR FISA warrants on Carter Page were authorized and the Deep State used the wiretaps to spy on Trump.

The last FISA warrant was signed by Rosenstein in June of 2017 AFTER he appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel which has lead many to believe the Mueller was actually spying on Trump in real time during his Russia investigation!

