https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-facebook-school-children/2020/08/05/id/980775

The reelection of President Donald Trump is saying Facebook displayed “flagrant bias” when it took down a post that contained a video with the president saying young people are “almost immune” to the coronavirus.

Facebook said the video was removed because it contained “false claims.”

“The President was stating a fact that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus,” Trump campaign deputy national press secretary Courtney Parella said in a statement. “Another day, another display of Silicon Valley’s flagrant bias against this President, where the rules are only enforced in one direction. Social media companies are not the arbiters of truth.”

A spokesperson for Facebook said to NBC News in a statement the video that was removed “includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation.”

“I do say again, young people are almost immune to this disease. The younger the better,” Trump said last week during a White House briefing with reporters. “They’re stronger, they have a stronger immune system.”

Trump’s comment about young people and coronavirus came during an interview where he encouraged the reopening of schools this falls even though the coronavirus pandemic continues the plague the country.

Despite the fact that adults make up the largest percentage of coronavirus patients, children are also capable of contracting the condition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

