President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign filed a lawsuit challenging Nevada’s massive election law changes rushed through the state legislature on Sunday.

“This unconstitutional legislation implements the exact universal vote-by-mail system President Trump has been warning against for months, making it nearly impossible for every Nevada voter’s ballot to count,” Trump 2020 Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis said in a statement.

The lawsuit against the bill AB4 was filed Tuesday night together with the Republican National Committee and the Nevada Republican Party.

“Democrats changed the rules of the game at the last minute to try and rig this election, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement, warning of risk to the integrity of the November election. “AB4 will destroy the confidence every voter deserves to have in our elections.”

The law requires the state of Nevada to mail every voter a ballot and even allows ballots cast after election day to count. It also allows other people to sign and return ballots on behalf of voters over 65.

Republicans warned of vote harvesting, by allowing multiple ballots to be mailed in one envelope and provides prepaid return postage.

“They overturned a bipartisan ballot harvesting ban to allow strangers to pick up a ballot for anyone, including the most vulnerable to COVID-19, and have thrown out many important safeguards,” McDaniel said.

