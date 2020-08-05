https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/trump-campaign-savages-basement-biden-new-ad-alone-hiding-diminished-video/

“Alone. Hiding. Diminished.”

The Trump campaign on Wednesday savaged Joe Biden in a new ad.

The Trump camp hit Joe Biden on two very important topics:

Feeble Biden hiding in his basement

Biden refusing to answer questions about his crazy far-left ideas he’s adopted

“Biden has no answers and after five decades of failure he never will.”

WATCH:

“Alone. Hiding. Diminished.” Sounds like Joe Biden! Another new ad from @TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/AtJqXdXOTT — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) August 5, 2020

Biden is too feeble to travel to Milwaukee for the DNC so he will be accepting the presidential nomination from his Delaware basement.

