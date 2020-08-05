https://pjmedia.com/election/rick-moran/2020/08/05/trump-now-says-mail-in-voting-safe-and-secure-at-least-in-florida-n755338

After weeks of issuing dire warnings about the nation relying on mail-in voting, Donald Trump tweeted out his support for the practice — at least in Florida.

Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

Has Trump flipped the script to now support nationwide mail-in balloting? Not hardly. The president has voted by absentee ballot the last two elections in Florida and is confident in the system.

But Trump is concerned because there are 50 different mail-in ballot procedures — some are obviously better than others. He is not likely to issue a blanket endorsement of every state’s procedure.

Fox News:

Some states, like Maryland, are mailing absentee ballot applications to voters rather than the ballots themselves. A common practice, this process requires voters to provide personal information in order to get a ballot. What is new is states mailing ballots to voters unprompted, which has caused concerns over how states decide who to send them to. Trump on Monday threatened legal action against a universal mail-in voting plan in Nevada. Trump and other Republicans have warned that mail-in voting could lead to ballot harvesting, ballots for dead people or ballots for people who no longer live at the residence where they are sent being fraudulently filled out. Additional concerns include ballots being lost in the mail and disenfranchising voters.

In Brooklyn, N.Y., 25 percent of all mailed ballots have been declared “invalid.”

New York Post:

A staggering 25 percent of mail-in ballots cast in Brooklyn for June’s primary elections were declared invalid, it was revealed on Tuesday, as Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the Board of Elections to shape up by November. More than 120,000 absentee ballots were filed in Kings County for the June 23 primary but about 30,000 were initially disqualified — and it wasn’t the fault of the voters, according to Rodneyse Bichotte, head of the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Bichotte — also a state assemblywoman whose district includes Flatbush, Ditmas Park and Midwood — said the disqualifying issues included a lack of postmark or late arrival.

In other words, a clusterfark. This not only disenfranchises voters, but it’s also an open invitation for fraud. Why take the chance?

The Trump campaign is suing Nevada over their vote-by-mail procedures that were recently amended.

Nevada Independent:

The bill, AB4, passed on party lines over the last few days and was signed into law on Monday. It specifies that in the November general election, and any others that happen in the wake of a statewide emergency or disaster directive, election officials will send all active registered voters a mail-in ballot. The lawsuit asks a federal judge to enjoin implementation of the bill, saying it “upends Nevada’s election laws and requires massive changes in election procedures and processes, makes voter fraud and other ineligible voting inevitable.” “Many of AB4’s provisions are head-scratching — particularly given the stark irregularities in Nevada’s June 2020 primary election, and because AB4 changes so many election laws so close to the 2020 general election,” the lawsuit states.

Sending official election ballots through the mail is ludicrous. If nothing else, it will sap the confidence of voters in the integrity of the system. Attempts to amend voting laws this close to the election should be viewed with alarm and suspicion.

States won’t be able to process votes in a timely manner. The U.S. Postal Service can’t handle the volume of mail-in ballots. People are confused about exactly how to get a ballot to vote by mail.

Whatever can go wrong, will go wrong — of that, we can be certain. But Democrats seem hell-bent on making sure every vote is counted — even if the person casting the ballot is illegal or ineligible to vote.

