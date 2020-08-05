https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/510618-trump-obamas-eulogy-of-john-lewis-a-terrible-angry-speech

President TrumpDonald John TrumpMark Kelly clinches Democratic Senate nod in Arizona Trump camp considering White House South Lawn for convention speech: reports Longtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary MORE on Wednesday criticized former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBass honored US Communist Party leader in unsurfaced remarks WNBA players wear ‘Vote Warnock’ shirts in support of Loeffler Democratic challenger Michelle Obama wishes Barack a happy birthday: ‘My favorite guy’ MORE‘s eulogy of the late Rep. John Lewis John LewisLoeffler knocks WNBA players for wearing shirts backing Democratic challenger Julia Louis-Dreyfus weighs in on ‘Veep’ parody of Trump interview CNN political director: President’s comments on Lewis ‘so shameful’ but ‘also classic Donald Trump’ MORE (D-Ga.), calling it a “terrible” and “angry” speech after his predecessor made a plea for lawmakers to strengthen voting rights.

“I thought it was a terrible speech. It was an angry speech. It showed this anger there that people don’t see,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” when asked if he agreed the eulogy “seemed like a campaign speech.”

“He lost control. He’s been really hit very hard by both sides for that speech. That speech was ridiculous,” Trump said.

Trump said he felt the eulogy was “totally inappropriate” and spoke at length about how he has undone much of Obama’s agenda.

Obama eulogized Lewis last week in Atlanta, hailing the late lawmaker as perhaps Martin Luther King Jr.’s “finest disciple” and a “founding father of that of a fuller, fairer, better America.”

Obama has been criticized by some conservatives, including prominent Fox News hosts, for using his eulogy of Lewis to call for a restoration of the Voting Rights Act, an end to gerrymandering and the possible end of the Senate filibuster.

Lewis, a civil rights icon who died last month at 80, spent most of his life fighting for expanded voting rights. He was one of the first Freedom Riders and spoke at the March on Washington.

Trump did not attend Lewis’s funeral. Obama, former President George W. Bush and former President Clinton both spoke at the ceremony. Former President Carter did not attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The president told Axios’s Jonathan Swan in an interview that aired late Monday that he couldn’t say “one way or the other” whether Lewis’s life had been “impressive” but that the late congressman “made a big mistake” by not attending his inauguration in 2017.

