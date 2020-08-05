https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-outraises-biden-july-after-two-months-falling-short?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump, his re-elect campaign and the Republican National Committee in July raised more money than Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden.

For the last two months, Biden raised more than the sitting president.

Trump’s 2020 campaign and the RNC reported $165 million in campaign donations last month, more than was raised during any month of the 2016 election, according to the campaign.



The campaign has pivoted to online fundraising events, the largest one of which took place in July.

The Democratic National Committed and the Biden campaign reported bringing in $140 million in July, with 97% coming in the form of small dollar donors. The average contribution was just under $35, according to the campaign.

Team Trump reports having $300 million in its coffers, compared to Biden’s $294 million war chest,

The Trump campaign also sized up, bringing on 300 field staffers to enhance the president’s ground game. The Trump reelection effort is now employing 1,500 people.

