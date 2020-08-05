https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-rescues-disastrous-interview-by-pinning-interviewer-for-a-three-count/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Trump’s Axios on HBO interview was not going well, as Trump stumbled through tough questions from interviewer Jonathan Swan. Just as it looked like Swan had the upper hand, though, Trump lifted Swan into the air, slammed him to the ground, and pinned him for a three count.

“I really thought I had him,” Swan said afterward, “but Trump is more shrewd than I thought. I just did not see the attack coming. He broke right through my defenses.”

When Trump pinned Swan, the producer came over and counted to three, declaring Trump the winner of the interview. Trump then stood over Swan, shouting, “You wanted to do a gotcha interview? Well, I got you! I got you!”

With the clear interview win, Trump is expected to see a jump in the polls. There is also a national manhunt underway to locate Joe Biden so he can be interviewed.

