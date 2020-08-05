https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/08/05/trump-will-provide-full-disclosure-ufos-lou-dobbs-asks/

It’s a bit too soon for me to begin taking a victory lap over my speculation that the President might decide to offer full disclosure regarding government knowledge of UFOs as some sort of October surprise. We’re not there yet. But another interesting piece of the puzzle may have dropped into place last night. Lou Dobbs was hosting his usual show on the Fox Business channel and he had the President on the phone as his guest. (This isn’t unusual as the two are reportedly good friends.) Near the end of the interview, however, the topic took a sudden turn from the usual political banter. Dobbs pitched “the question” to Donald Trump. That would be the question that everyone in the ufology field is always hoping to hear. He asked if the President was going to put more resources into UFO research and offer the public full transparency. Trump may have been laughing while giving his answer, but I’m not entirely sure he was joking. (Newsweek)

President Donald Trump has pledged allegiance to “UFO expert” Lou Dobbs, vowing to do “whatever” the Fox Business host asks. Trump made the remarks during a Tuesday interview with Dobbs, one of the president’s most outspoken admirers. Dobbs invoked a popular right-wing conspiracy theory by praising Trump for being “transparent” despite the efforts of a supposed “deep state” working against him before asking him about whether he would release new information about UFOs. “A lot of my friends are very concerned about what the federal government is doing with regards to UFOs, so if I could just ask you… are you going to commit more resources to exploring UFOs and open the documents to the public?” Dobbs asked. “Well I think you’re probably… in this country, you’re the UFO expert,” replied Trump. “So, I’m going to be guided by the great Lou Dobbs. And I will tell you that I’ll do whatever you ask me to do, including total transparency.”

Listen for yourself and see what you think about the tone being taken here.

Donald Trump: “Well, I think you’re the — probably in this country — you’re the UFO expert, so I’m going to be totally guided by the great Lou Dobbs…I’ll do whatever you ask me to do” pic.twitter.com/o9rzBaC8aY — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 4, 2020

It would be easy to write this off as just some joking around between friends, and perhaps that’s all it will turn out to be. That’s certainly one interpretation after hearing how the President was chuckling through much of his answer and how he flattered Dobbs as being “the UFO expert.” But if you listen to it a second time, Dobbs really doesn’t start laughing until Trump does. Unless he was trying to pull off a straight-faced bit of schtick, he sort of sounded like he was actually interested in the topic. And Dobbs has brought it up in the past as well. Dobbs finishes by saying that he’ll be calling on the President soon to discuss the issue further.

It’s only after Trump laughs a bit after the first sentence of his answer that Dobbs starts laughing along with him. The idea that a sitting President would “do whatever” a cable news host says is rather preposterous, but this is 2020 and it’s Trump’s presidency. I’ve heard weirder things.

But let me get down to the serious part of the analysis here. I’m betting that President Trump didn’t intend this as some sort of firm campaign promise or policy announcement. But as we’ve discussed here before, Donald Trump is constantly monitoring the media’s coverage of him and he tracks popular themes being covered. The UFO topic has been all over the news lately and now one of his most trusted news show hosts has asked him about it on the air. This comes after all the headlines he generated when his son asked him about it on Father’s Day.

The wheels have to be turning in Donald Trump’s head by now. This is a popular subject. People want to know about it. And he is perhaps in one of the best positions of anyone in the world to deliver. We all know how much Donald Trump likes to be the guy to deliver the big win or the bread and circuses that the crowds adore. Despite his earlier denials of being a believer or even being particularly interested in the UAP question, I wouldn’t be in the least bit shocked if he’s already set up a meeting to have someone brief him more fully and help figure out if this is something he can use.

With both the Senate Intelligence Committee and the mainstream media digging around for information, this is now a legitimate topic that Trump could use to his advantage. And given the state of the presidential race, if there’s an advantage on the table that’s ready to be grabbed, Donald Trump is probably the most likely one to grab it that I could imagine. Will we all close out 2020 owing Lou Dobbs a huge debt of gratitude? In any event, everyone with a good contact for Lou should get him on the phone immediately. H needs to give the President his marching orders at once.

