https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-block-ban-misinformation/2020/08/05/id/980771

Twitter briefly blocked President Donald Trump’s campaign account, @teamtrump, from posting on its social network for violating the company’s policy on coronavirus misinformation.

Trump’s personal account, @realDonaldTrump, had retweeted a post of a video that included an interview Trump did Wednesday with Fox News where he said children are “virtually immune” from getting COVID-19.

“They don’t have a problem, they just don’t have a problem,” Trump added, as part of an argument for why schools should reopen. “It doesn’t have an impact on them. I’ve watched some doctors say they’re totally immune.”

Twitter said the @teamtrump account was prohibited from posting until the clip was removed. No action was taken on the president’s own account. The @teamtrump account resumed posting Wednesday evening and the video clip appeared to have been taken down.

“The original Tweet from @TeamTrump is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation, and we’ve required removal,” according to a post from Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

