Truth is the New Hate Speech–

As Cristina Laila reported moments ago…

Update: The Washington Post corrected its report on Trump’s tweet. Trump’s campaign was banned from tweeting, not the President’s official Twitter account.

Twitter on Wednesday banned President Trump’s campaign from tweeting until they delete a tweet about the Coronavirus that the tech company says violates its “rules against misinformation.”

This is happening in an election year during a pandemic. Where is the DOJ? Where are the Republican lawmakers?

The Washington Post corrected its report that Twitter banned President Trump over his tweet of a video clip of a Fox News interview in which he said children are “almost immune” from Covid-19.

Twitter banned Trump’s campaign, not the President’s account.

Twitter hid the post and said he will not be able to tweet from his account until he deletes it, although he can appeal.

BREAKING: Twitter has banned President Trump from tweeting until he deletes a tweet about coronavirus the site says violates “rules against misinformation,” according to the @WashingtonPost. pic.twitter.com/tyJQ27hM95 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 6, 2020

The tech giants are working together to silence the President of the United States.

AND THEY”RE WRONG!

According to Twitter —- Team Trump’s tweet of a video clip from a Fox News interview — in which President Trump said that children are “almost immune” from covid-19 — “violates the site’s rules against misinformation.”

But President Trump is absolutely correct.

There have been 86 children who have died in the US where the death was “linked” to the coronavirus.

There are approximately 500 children who die every year from the seasonal flu.

Dr. James Todaro M.D. reported:

And each year over 1200 children are killed in roadside fatalities.

And approximately 700 children drown.

Yes.. Yearly # of death age 0-14 From Road fatalities : ~1200

Yearly # of death age 0-14 From Drowning : ~700 About 30x and 17x higher than covid for same age group. Perspective is crucial. pic.twitter.com/c6KBJf22c7 — FredDD (@fred230388) August 3, 2020

THE PRESIDENT WAS 100% CORRECT!

THESE FAR LEFT TECH GIANTS MUST BE STOPPED!

