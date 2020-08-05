https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/update-flynn-case-dc-court-appeals-requests-parties-address-whether-judge-sullivan-disqualify/

Update on the General Michael Flynn Case–

The Washington DC Court of Appeals requests the parties be prepared to address at oral argument:

1) Whether Judge Sullivan should disqualify himself for perceived impartiality; and

2) If Sullivan should disqualify himself as a party to the proceeding.

Via Techno Fog:

Flynn update – DC Court of Appeals requests the parties be prepared to address at oral argument: 1) Whether Judge Sullivan should disqualify himself for perceived impartiality; and 2) If Sullivan should disqualify himself as a party to the proceeding. pic.twitter.com/2cqmA8WhqR — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 5, 2020

The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit issued an order on July 10 that gave General Flynn and DOJ attorneys 10 days to respond to Judge Emmet Sullivan’s latest trick to delay the exoneration of General Michael Flynn.

The deep state judge still refuses to drop the case against General Flynn despite the DOJ’s announcement weeks ago now to drop all charges against targeted Trump associate because of prosecutorial misconduct.

The wacky far left judge won’t release Flynn from the charges that were dropped weeks ago.

It’s really a brazen move for the corrupt DC judge.

Flynn’s attorneys today claimed Judge Sullivan’s efforts should be denied – he “has no cognizable interest in this case.”

Judge Sullivan is a disgrace and is putting an innocent man through hell.

There should be repercussions for the far left judge’s wicked behavior.

