Portland rioters learned a valuable lesson about how motorcycles cannot stop trucks while attacking a motorist on Tuesday evening.

Late in the evening, rioters were attempting to block off a street when a man driving a truck pulled up and attempted to navigate his way through. Instead of letting him pass, they attacked him and his vehicle, slashing his tires, breaking his window, and throwing a motorcycle in front of it in an attempt to block him in.

Instead, the man dragged the motorcycle for 12 blocks before stopping and confronting the militant leftists who were chasing him with his gun in hand.

Here we go again .. commies in Portland decided to setup shop @ the @PortlandPolice assosciation by lighting fires & firing guns @ each another. They built baricades wishing to build a Chaz2.0 when a driver in truck was confronted. pic.twitter.com/jFwuDjUcCv — wlctv.ca (@wlctv_ca) August 5, 2020

Another angle of the motorcycle being dragged under the truck in Portland that @LizJone26271417 posted pic.twitter.com/4ewpZ3l3MN — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 5, 2020

“I don’t wanna run nobody over, y’all started throwing s*** at my motherf***in’ truck. Y’all are stupid man, f***in’ dumb, idiot protesters. You think you’re doing good, but you’re doing bad. I love black people. The s*** you’re doing up there? It’s stupid. You started piling s*** on my motherf***in’ truck for no reason,” the man shouted at the rioters, the Nationalist Review reports.

The Nationalist Review reports that immediately after the incident, the militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters and their sympathizers in the press attempted to spin the event as if they were some how the real victims.

Video I shot tonight as a pickup truck attempted to drive into protesters. Had it not been for the motorcycle putting itself in the way of this truck, things could have been much worse. #PortlandProtests #defendpdx #portland #PortlandProtestors #protest #pdx pic.twitter.com/ep4XrbUV1p — Anteros @ PortlandIndependent.news (@PDXIndyNews) August 5, 2020

