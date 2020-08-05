https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-portland-rioters-flag-caped-woman

Rioters converged on Portland neighborhoods on Tuesday evening, chanting, “Every city, every town. Burn the precincts to the ground.”

In at least one video of the fiery carnage, an unidentified woman in an American flag cape attempts to quell at least one street fire. Other videos show burning dumpsters and reports allege that shots were even fired at one point during the melee.

The new developments come on Day 68 of protests, riots, and demonstrations following the police killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

What are the details?

As highlighted Wednesday by

The Daily Wire, an unruly mob marched through the Oregon city’s streets and into neighborhoods insisting that they would burn down police precincts until police-community relations changed.

“Every city, every town, burn the precincts to the ground,” the group mindlessly

chanted while attempting to set buildings on fire by any means possible.

(Content warning: Rough language):

KOIN-TV reporter Hannah Ray Lambert was at the scene, where she caught some of the vandalism attempts on video, including a dumpster fire in the middle of the street.

Other videos captured several attempts to burn down city structures.



“Dumpster on fire in the middle of the street,” Lambert shared.

“Some people put flaming cardboard up against the building,” Lambert

later revealed in a tweet. “Then the person in [a] flag cape started putting it out. Some people yelled that they were a cop.”

A woman can, indeed, be seen marching up to the burning cardboard, which was laid up against a building, and began dismantling the burning heap by stamping it out and separating the pieces.

The crowd immediately began booing and shouting for her to stop extinguishing the fire, but she refused.

The unnamed woman then turned to the crowd and demanded, “Stop hurting us!”

Some of the crowd then insisted that the woman was a cop. She fired back, “I could be a cop! … I wish I was!”

Other demonstrators who appear to be with the woman — or at least agree with her actions — were also seen dumping water bottles on the smoldering embers.

(Content warning: Rough language):

Reports of gunfire in the area

KOIN also reported that several shots rang out near North Mobile Avenue in the city, and then again a second time approximately 15 minutes later near North Lombard Street, near the Portland Police Association office.

The station reported no injuries as a result of the shots fired, but pointed out that a vehicle was struck.

‘May subject you to use of crowd control agents and/or impact weapons’

In a statement, the Portland Police Department said that the rioting would not be tolerated, and that demonstrators would be subject to any and all crowd control tactics if necessary.

“Some people in the crowd on N. Lombard St. and N. Campbell Ave. are involved in criminal activity,” the statement

read. “It appears these people are trying to break into the Portland Police Association office. To those attempting to break into and/or damage the Portland Police Association building: Stop now or you may be cited, arrested, or subject to use of force. If you are at this location to peacefully protest, know this criminal behavior is occurring and leave the area now.”

The department insisted that the situation outside of the Portland Police Association office was a riot at the time, and ordered congregants to immediately leave the area.

“Failure to comply with this order may subject you to citation or arrest, and may subject you to use of crowd control agents and/or impact weapons,” the statement

added.

