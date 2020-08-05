https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/watch-chicago-democrat-calls-ban-history-classes-video/

State Rep. La Shawn Ford calls for a ban on college history classes in Illinois and is concerned, “current school history teachings lead to white privilege and a racist society.”

Representative Ford stated, “I’m calling on the State Board of Education to end the teaching of history and the local school districts to take immediate action by removing the current history books and curriculum practices that unfairly communicate our history until a suitable alternative is developed. We should instead devote greater attention toward civics and ensure students understand our democratic process and how they can be involved. Today, I don’t know the party of individuals here, and I’m sure we have people from different parties, but today, this is an issue that brings us all together. And that is getting our history right.”

The Chicago Democrat continues speaking on getting history right and brings up understanding the true history of a flag.

Rep. Ford questioned, “That flag. What is it called? The Confederate flag, wouldn’t really fly that flag because they wouldn’t understand the pain and hurt. And they would understand that they’re flying a flag and they appear to me to be flying a flag of something that loss, which makes them losers because they’re flying a losing flag. They could very easily fly an American flag and be winners. But yet they want to fly a flag that’s hurtful.”

Later Rep. Ford brings up people questioning how will new books be paid for and answered, “Well, the truth is we paid for books through all of these publishers. I think they owe us a refund. Who and where can you go and purchase something that’s not true and accurate and continue to pay for it and be satisfied? So I’m calling on our Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, to investigate. The textbook industry that sells books to Illinois so that we can begin the process of getting refunds from all the years that the school districts have spent money to buy inaccurate textbooks.”

