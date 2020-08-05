https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-joe-rogan-says-biden-appears-mentally-compromised-making-voters-uncomfortable

After a disastrous interview in which Joe Biden insisted on his mental competency while slurring his words and tripping over himself, podcast host Joe Rogan simply declared the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate to be “mentally compromised.”

“I believe there is also [a] large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised winning the election and doing so by hiding,” Rogan said on his podcast, as reported by Fox News.

“He was just at another thing the other day, and he forgot where he was,” added Rogan.

Joe Rogan on Joe Biden: “I believe there is also a large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised winning the election and doing so by hiding.” pic.twitter.com/eEyCrZaGD2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 5, 2020

On Wednesday, a clip from an interview between Joe Biden and CBS News reporter Errol Barnett went viral; the former vice president’s bizarre, incoherent response to questions about his cognitive well-being sparked further controversy about his mental competency.

“Have you taken a cognitive test?” CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett asked.

“No, I haven’t taken a test,” Biden shot back. “Why the hell would I take a test? Come on man, that’s like saying, you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?”

“What do you say to President Trump, who brags about his test and makes your mental state an issue for voters?” the host pressed as Biden laughed.

“Well, if he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” Biden responded. “Did you watch that, look, come on man, I, I, I know you’re trying to goad me, but, I mean, I’m so forward-looking to have an opportunity to sit with the president or stand with the president [in the] debates. There gonna be plenty of time, and by the way, as I joke with ‘em, you know, I, I shouldn’t say it. I’m going to say something, I probably shouldn’t say.”

Biden concluded, “Anyway, I am uh, I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental fil- my physical as well as my mental fil- fitness.”

On Tuesday, Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, asserted that criticisms of her husband’s cognitive decline are off-base.

“You know, Joe is anything but that characterization. You know, we’ve been campaigning; we’ve been listening to the experts, the scientists, and the doctors, and they have told us stay home and be safe, and I think Donald Trump is really about Joe’s age right? I think there’s like two or three years difference,” Jill told Dana Perino of Fox News.

President Trump has capitalized on Joe Biden’s numerous gaffes and has simply said that he is not mentally fit to be president.

“I say he’s not competent to be president,” Trump told Fox News anchor Chris Wallace recently. “To be president you have to be sharp and tough and so many other things. He doesn’t even come out of his basement.”

RELATED: Biden Walks Back Claims On Taking Cognitive Test, Rambles About ‘Cocaine’ During Bizarre Interview

