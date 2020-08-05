https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/08/05/watch-trump-tweets-powerful-must-see-video-on-obamagate-n758089

President Donald Trump tweeted an incredibly effective and powerful video on Obamagate Wednesday evening that is one of the best I’ve seen this campaign season.

The video begins with Barack Obama declaring, “Trump will not be president,” before dissolving into a montage of events leading up the Obamagate scandal, including the text message exchange between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, with Strzok promising Page that Trump won’t become president. “We’ll stop it.”

Then we see Hillary Clinton announcing “there will be no question about the outcome of this election.”

Rather than give away the entire video, I recommend you just watch it.

What makes this video so powerful, in my opinion, is the footage of Hillary Clinton and then Barack Obama talking about the “peaceful transfer” of power, including video of Barack Obama telling President-elect Trump that he wants to do everything he can to help him succeed, even though he was literally spying on his campaign and presidential transition at the time. Eventually, we see Joe Biden declaring that he knows “nothing” about the efforts to unmask Michael Flynn, before we see a screenshot of the unclassified documents showing Biden made an unmasking request.

Everyone needs to see this extraordinary video montage.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

