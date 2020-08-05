https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/going-go-moon-going-base-moon-going-send-people-mars-elon-musk-tuesdays-successful-launch/

Space.com reported yesterday:

SpaceX just flew a full-size prototype of its Starship Mars-colonizing spacecraft for the first time ever.

The Starship SN5 test vehicle took to the skies for about 40 seconds this afternoon (Aug. 4) at SpaceX’s facilities near the South Texas village of Boca Chica, performing a small hop that could end up being a big step toward human exploration of the Red Planet.

“Mars is looking real,” Musk tweeted shortly after today’s test flight.

A tweet of the event was retweeted by President Trump this morning:

President Trump was excited to see the event and noted that NASA is no longer closed and dead from the Obama years:

Elon Musk was excited to share that Mars is looking real:

Musk also spoke out after the successful test run claiming – “We are going to go the the moon.  We are going to have a base on the moon.  We are going to send people to Mars!”:

This is exciting news for the country and the world.

