Space.com reported yesterday:
SpaceX just flew a full-size prototype of its Starship Mars-colonizing spacecraft for the first time ever.
The Starship SN5 test vehicle took to the skies for about 40 seconds this afternoon (Aug. 4) at SpaceX’s facilities near the South Texas village of Boca Chica, performing a small hop that could end up being a big step toward human exploration of the Red Planet.
“Mars is looking real,” Musk tweeted shortly after today’s test flight.
A tweet of the event was retweeted by President Trump this morning:
Starship takes flight pic.twitter.com/IWvwcA05hl
President Trump was excited to see the event and noted that NASA is no longer closed and dead from the Obama years:
NASA was Closed & Dead until I got it going again. Now it is the most vibrant place of its kind on the Planet…And we have Space Force to go along with it. We have accomplished more than any Administration in first 3 1/2 years. Sorry, but it all doesn’t happen with Sleepy Joe! https://t.co/PRebGIEJaq
Elon Musk was excited to share that Mars is looking real:
Mars is looking real
Musk also spoke out after the successful test run claiming – “We are going to go the the moon. We are going to have a base on the moon. We are going to send people to Mars!”:
“We are going to go to the moon, we are going to have a base on the moon, we are going to send people to mars and make life multi-planetary. This day heralds a new age of space exploration” — @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/rdTj0td18V
