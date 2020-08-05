https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/going-go-moon-going-base-moon-going-send-people-mars-elon-musk-tuesdays-successful-launch/

Space.com reported yesterday:

A tweet of the event was retweeted by President Trump this morning:

President Trump was excited to see the event and noted that NASA is no longer closed and dead from the Obama years:

NASA was Closed & Dead until I got it going again. Now it is the most vibrant place of its kind on the Planet…And we have Space Force to go along with it. We have accomplished more than any Administration in first 3 1/2 years. Sorry, but it all doesn’t happen with Sleepy Joe! https://t.co/PRebGIEJaq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2020

Elon Musk was excited to share that Mars is looking real:

Mars is looking real — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2020

Musk also spoke out after the successful test run claiming – “We are going to go the the moon. We are going to have a base on the moon. We are going to send people to Mars!”:

“We are going to go to the moon, we are going to have a base on the moon, we are going to send people to mars and make life multi-planetary. This day heralds a new age of space exploration” — @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/rdTj0td18V — Starman (@RealLifeStarman) August 3, 2020

This is exciting news for the country and the world.

