Ready for a legit LOL moment?

It appears that champion of the people Robert Reich, former Treasury Secretary in the Clinton administration and all-around Trump hater, has signed onto a letter attempting to gain landmark status for a dilapidated property in his Berkeley neighborhood which would then stop a new building with one unit set aside for a low-income buyer:

Of interest: the Landmark Commission is meeting on Thursday to decide whether to landmark a delapidated 1972 square foot building; if it happens, it’d stop a proposed 10-unit building (with one very low income unit).https://t.co/tD7aoHLpH3 pic.twitter.com/LyJpDpWiOZ — Berkeley Neighbors for Housing and Climate Action (@bnhca) August 4, 2020

You see, it’s different when it’s your own neighborhood:

Among the NIMBYs writing to the LPC: @RBReich General summary of the 44 pages of NIMBY drivel: I’m a 40-year resident of Berryman Street and since my name is literally Karen and I am a comfortably-housed Boomer and my property taxes are $7/year, I oppose these apartments. pic.twitter.com/m9BeTmsVAJ — Jeff Baker (@Jeffinatorator) August 4, 2020

“We must address this,” but not where I live:

Warren talks about the racial wealth gap & how it originated in federal housing policies that enforced segregation. We must address this. Black and Latinx families headed by a college graduate have less wealth than families headed by white high school dropouts.#DemDebate — Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 21, 2019

CANCEL HIM:

lol @RBReich is a NIMBY literally opposing *one* unit of affordable housing (for Very Low-Income households) in his wealthy neighborhood. please stop sharing his incoherent cringe posts about inequality, he’s perpetuating it in his own backyard. https://t.co/5zx8m6qtxp — Prop 15 Polemicist 🇵🇷🇲🇽 (@daguilarcanabal) August 4, 2020

It gets better. . .

“Literally on the same day of that letter opposing affordable housing, @RBReich released this article supporting affordable housing”:

Literally on the same day of that letter opposing affordable housing, @RBReich released this article supporting affordable housing:https://t.co/R8Jay0wKFS — Steve Baker (@realstevenbaker) August 5, 2020

They’re all like this though. Every. One. Of. Them:

I am completely shocked/utterly unshocked that uber-self-righteous leftie @RBReich actually uses the dog-whistle term “protect the character of our neighborhood” in his letter opposing housing on his block. There is no left-NIMBY alliance because the left IS the NIMBY alliance. — (((Matthew FTP Lewis))) (@mateosfo) August 4, 2020

