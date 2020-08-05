https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2903101-video-pirates-vs-twins-game-delayed-by-flying-drone-at-target-field
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
An already unpredictable 2020 MLB season just got a little weirder.
Tuesday’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins was delayed when a drone flew overhead at Target Field.
FOX Sports North @fsnorth
save your artsy drone footage of Minneapolis for after the game, please. #MNTwins https://t.co/EAYUjjqv5s
According to The Athletic’s Dan Hayes, players in one of the bullpens threw baseballs at the drone but were unable to connect. The device flew out of sight around one of the parking lots outside of the stadium.
Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya
that drone must’ve broken the unwritten rules https://t.co/w5yRxU630f
The Trevor Bauer jokes basically write themselves.
Cincinnati Reds @Reds
TREVOR!!!! https://t.co/QpVQlaI0yB
Fans are prohibited from attending games for the foreseeable future amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps somebody wanted to get a bird’s-eye view of the action in Minneapolis.