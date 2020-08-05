https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/510729-white-house-warns-theres-likely-no-deal-with-no-agreement-by-friday

White House chief of staff Mark MeadowsMark Randall MeadowsNegotiators hit gas on coronavirus talks as frustration mounts Lawmakers aim for COVID-19 relief deal this week On The Money: Unemployment debate sparks GOP divisions | Pandemic reveals flaws of unemployment insurance programs | Survey finds nearly one-third of rehired workers laid off again MORE appeared to put a time limit on talks to reach a new deal on a congressional coronavirus relief package on Wednesday, saying if negotiators can’t reach an agreement by Friday, they likely won’t be able to do a deal.

“I think at this point we’re either going to get serious about negotiating and get an agreement in principle or I’ve become extremely doubtful that we’ll be able to make a deal if it goes well beyond Friday,” Meadows said.

“We’ve been spending so much time together that if you’re not making progress, there’s no sense to continue,” he added.

Meadows’s comments came after he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinNegotiators hit gas on coronavirus talks as frustration mounts Schiff, Khanna call for free masks for all Americans in coronavirus aid package Lawmakers aim for COVID-19 relief deal this week MORE briefed Senate Republicans on the state of play during a closed-door lunch. Negotiators have given themselves an end-of-the-week deadline for an agreement in principle on the fifth coronavirus relief package.

The comments from Meadows could be an effort to try to put pressure on the sides to compromise. Regardless, the self-imposed deadline appears to be a tall order.

Negotiators are far apart on key sticking points such as unemployment insurance and have not yet agreed to even the price tag for a bill. House Democrats approved a $3 trillion package in the spring, but Republicans want to limit the measure to $1 trillion, pointing to the deficit.

The two sides are under enormous pressure to get a deal. An increase in unemployment benefits has expired as millions of Americans remain out of work. A federal moratorium on certain evictions has also lapsed.

Negotiators are meeting twice on Wednesday, the first time with the postmaster general and the second time with just Meadows, Mnuchin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiNegotiators hit gas on coronavirus talks as frustration mounts Hillicon Valley: NSA warns of new security threats | Teen accused of Twitter hack pleads not guilty | Experts warn of mail-in voting misinformation Schiff, Khanna call for free masks for all Americans in coronavirus aid package MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerSchiff, Khanna call for free masks for all Americans in coronavirus aid package Meadows: ‘I’m not optimistic there will be a solution in the very near term’ on coronavirus package Biden calls on Trump, Congress to enact an emergency housing program MORE (D-N.Y.).

“Well, we’re working very hard, but we got a lot of issues,” Schumer said heading into the meeting on Wednesday.

Trump is mulling taking his own executive actions to address issues such as the eviction moratorium and unemployment.

Asked if Trump would take such steps if talks between the administration and congressional Democrats end, Meadows indicated that was on the table.

“The president continues to look at executive action on a variety of issues that are affecting those who have economically been impacted by the COVID-19 virus. I don’t know I would put them necessarily on the timeline you outlined,” he said.

