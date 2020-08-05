https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/take-test-junkie-joe-biden-lashes-black-reporter-asks-junkie-asked-take-cognitive-test-video/

Joe Biden was asked by Erol Barnett of CBS News if he’d taken a cognitive test during an interview on Wednesday morning. Sleepy Biden lost it.

The longtime politician who has a rough time with black voters recently asked if the black reporter was a junkie.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man. That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?”

Can you imagine if Trump called a black reporter a junkie?

Via 100% Fed Up:

