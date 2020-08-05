https://libertyunyielding.com/2020/08/05/primary-tuesday-roger-marshall-defeats-kris-kobach-in-gop-match-for-u-s-senate-seat-in-kansas/

Roger Marshall, Republican for U.S. Senate, addresses supporters on night of primary triumph over Kris Kobach. YouTube, 41 Action News video

[Ed. – The angst over the Kobach race has been off the charts. I’m going to be nice and not refer to anyone as weak-minded. It’s Kansas, so Marshall, a two-term congressman, has a good chance against the Democrat. I’m concerned about McSally in Arizona; she’s not a strong campaigner and there have been reasons for disappointment with her performance in the Senate. Even her cred as a USAF A-10 pilot doesn’t give her a leg up on Democratic opponent Mark Kelly, a Navy A-6E Intruder pilot who transitioned to the space shuttle program when his airframe sunsetted.]

U.S. Representative Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican primary for the Senate on Tuesday, the New York Times said, defeating arch-conservative Kris Kobach with the help of the party establishment, which feared Kobach would hurt Republican chances in the fall.

The race was among a number of Congressional primary contests in five U.S. states on Tuesday. In Michigan, prominent progressive Representative Rashida Tlaib said she was confident she would hold off a challenge from local Black leader, Brenda Jones, but results were just starting to trickle in. …

In Michigan, Tlaib thanked her supporters on Facebook, although fewer than 1% of the results were in. …

In Arizona, voters in the Republican Senate primary picked Senator Martha McSally over challenger Daniel McCarthy, the New York Times said, in what is expected to be one of the most expensive Senate battles of the year.