Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio now threatening to fire 22,000 city employees across all departments if the Federal Government refuses to bail-out New York City; saying “let’s be clear, we need help.”

“Shootings, murders, burglaries up… Are you failing? What’s going on?” asked CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“We’re seeing this in cities all over the nation. People don’t have a job, they don’t have school. Every element of our society, this is what’s contributing to the massive surge. The NYPD is fighting back,“ said De Blasio.

.@NYCMayor: I’m laying off 22,000 city workers if the feds don’t give us a bailout pic.twitter.com/iWkSh4N8yJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 4, 2020

“We need help… The help we need is to make sure we can keep all of our public services. They’re all on the line now if we don’t get federal help soon. I’m very worried… My challenge is where am I going to have the people to do this work. I may have to lay-off 22,000 city employees if I don’t get federal help,” he added.

Watch de Blasio’s threat above.

