Voters in some states will be able to cast ballots for the 2020 presidential election before the first scheduled presidential debate takes place on Sept. 29.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

States including Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and Wyoming permit in-person “early voting” prior to the date of the first presidential debate, according to a review of data collected by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Pennsylvania does not have in-person early voting but some counties in the battleground state will begin making mail-in ballots available to voters as early as 50 days before Election Day on Nov. 3. The state of Maine makes absentee ballots available to voters as early as 45 days before the election.

With less than 95 days to go before Election Day, voters in North Carolina are already requesting absentee ballots, which will be mailed out starting the first week of September.

The first 90-minute debate between President Trump and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is scheduled to take place on Sept. 29, followed by the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7. The second presidential debate is Oct. 15 and the third is Oct. 22.

A Reuters poll conducted during the 2016 presidential election cycle found that half of likely voters rely on the debates to decide which candidate to vote for in the general election.

The Trump campaign has requested that the Commission on Presidential Debates schedule additional presidential debates before the ones that are already locked in place.

“We’ve asked for more — and earlier — debates with Joe Biden to give Americans the opportunity to hear from Biden himself before they cast their ballots about how he has become a Trojan horse for the radical left,” Samantha Zager, the Trump campaign’s deputy national press secretary told Just the News.

Regarding the request for more debates, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told Fox News that the campaign is going to “keep applying pressure to the Biden campaign.”

