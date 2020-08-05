https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/510711-yates-spars-with-gop-at-testy-hearing

Republican senators sparred on Wednesday with former Deputy Attorney General Sally YatesSally Caroline YatesThis week: Negotiators hunt for coronavirus deal as August break looms Sally Yates to testify as part of GOP probe into Russia investigation Senate GOP set to ramp up Obama-era probes MORE over investigations into former Trump aides that were related to Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Yates testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Even the Post Office is political now | Primary action tonight | Super PACS at war Graham leads Democratic challenger Harrison by 1 point in South Carolina: poll The Global Fragility Act provides the tools to address long-term impacts of COVID MORE’s probe into the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation and former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE’s investigation. Graham is one of two Senate Republicans running probes into the Obama administration’s investigations of Russia.

The hearing, however, also had overtones for the 2020 election. Graham is a key Senate ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpMark Kelly clinches Democratic Senate nod in Arizona Trump camp considering White House South Lawn for convention speech: reports Longtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary MORE, and the investigations are ramping up with less than 100 days to go before the 2020 election. Trump is badly trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMark Kelly clinches Democratic Senate nod in Arizona Hillicon Valley: NSA warns of new security threats | Teen accused of Twitter hack pleads not guilty | Experts warn of mail-in voting misinformation Biden offers well wishes to Lebanon after deadly explosion MORE in national and key swing-state polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans, during the more than three-hour hearing, questioned Yates on the probes into former national security advisor Michael Flynn and campaign aide Carter Page and the use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, Court.

Graham argued several times that the investigation involving Flynn had been closed in January 2017. At one point, Yates interjected saying “senator, I’m sorry, that’s just not accurate. It was not closed on January 4.”

“The only problem here is that you didn’t like Flynn changing the policy or talking about changing the policy. …We’re criminalizing policy differences. That’s why Flynn got prosecuted because they hated his guts,” Graham fired back.

Flynn was fired in 2017 for misleading Vice President Pence about his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak. Flynn had initially entered into an agreement in 2017 to cooperate with DOJ and plead guilty, but he subsequently withdrew from the plea agreement and was fighting the charges.

The Justice Department decided earlier this year to drop the case against Flynn, setting off a political firestorm on Capitol Hill.

Yates, asked about the decision on Wednesday, called it “highly irregular.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, in a tweet as the hearing got underway, said Yates “has zero credibility. She was a part of the greatest political crime of the Century, and ObamaBiden knew EVERYTHING! Sally Yates leaked the General Flynn conversation? Ask her under oath. Republicans should start playing the Democrats game!”

Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) asked if Trump “violated the law by colluding with Russia.” When Yates replied that she hadn’t taken part in the Mueller investigation, Kennedy asked if Yates just “couldn’t bring yourself to say that he didn’t violate the law.”

“Senator you’re putting words in my mouth,” Yates responded.

When Yates told Kennedy that she didn’t “respect the manner in which [Trump] has carried out the presidency,” he then asked “you despise Donald Trump don’t you?”

“I don’t despite anyone, senator,” she added.

Republicans have homed in on a January 2017 White House meeting, including questioning if former President Obama or Biden, the former vice president, were trying to influence the investigation into Flynn. Then-President Obama and then-FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyHannity’s first book in 10 years debuts at No. 1 on Amazon This week: Negotiators hunt for coronavirus deal as August break looms FBI officials hid copies of Russia probe documents fearing Trump interference: book MORE discussed sharing national security information related to Russia with Flynn, who was charged with lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia shortly before Trump took office.

Yates, however, knocked down several GOP talking points, including that Obama or Biden were attempting to direct the direction of the Flynn investigation. Yates also repeatedly rejected assertions that a potential violation of the Logan Act was driving the FBI’s decision to investigate Flynn.

“During the meeting, the president, the vice president, the national security adviser did not attempt to in any way … direct or influence any investigation,” Yates said, adding that doing so would have “set off alarms for me.”

When asked if the Logan Act was brought up, Yates added that the law was not the primary focus but instead a counterintelligence concern driven by Flynn’s talks with then-Russian ambassador Kislyak and subsequently lying to the FBI about the details of those talks.

Yates also signed both the initial warrant application on Page and the first renewal. Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz found seven significant errors and omissions in the initial application and a total of 17 among the four warrant applications linked to Page.

Tensions at times boiled over between senators during the hearing, underscoring the divisions in the committee about Graham’s investigation in the lead up to the 2020 election.

“Nobody appears to know anything in this government and yet somehow a federal court was deliberately and systematically misled … if this doesn’t call for a cleaning of house at DOJ and the FBI I don’t know what is,” Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyNegotiators hit gas on coronavirus talks as frustration mounts Lawmakers aim for COVID-19 relief deal this week Mnuchin: Negotiators no closer to coronavirus deal than a week ago MORE (R-Mo.) argued after questioning Yates on the Page warrant applications.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinDemocrats want Biden to debate Trump despite risks Mini-exodus of Trump officials from Commerce to lobby on semiconductors Doug Collins questions Loeffler’s trustworthiness in first TV ad MORE (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the panel, interjected, “I see there’s no reason for those remarks they’re inflammatory.” Graham then defended Hawley, saying they weren’t “inflammatory at all.”

“I think they’re the truth. …What the hell is going on over there?” Graham asked.

As Graham questioned Yates, and repeatedly interrupted her answers, Sen. Patrick Leahy Patrick Joseph LeahyVermont has a chance to show how bipartisanship can tackle systemic racism VOA visa decision could hobble Venezuela coverage Hillicon Valley: Twitter bans thousands of QAnon accounts | Bipartisan support grows for election funds in Senate stimulus bill | Senate committee advances bill to ban TikTok from federal devices MORE (D-Vt.), a current member and former chairman of the panel, chided him saying that “just because it’s a woman testifying doesn’t mean she has to be cut off.”

“Yeah, thanks a lot, Senator Leahy, I really appreciate that,” Graham responded dryly. “You’re very constructive.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

